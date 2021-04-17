Mustafa Jaane Rehmat – Atif Aslam's naat crosses 1.6 million views in just one day after release

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam's rendition of the renowned kalaam of Hazrat Imam Ahmed Raza Khan has left the Internet into a frenzy as it garners massive views.

Shattering records, Mustafa Jaane Rehmat has been viewed more than 1.6 million times on YouTube, just one day after the release.

Ali Pervez Mehdi, Nouman Javed, Ahsan Pervaiz Mehdi, and Kumail Jaffery were also part of the recitation. Netizens can not stop raving over the latest release as the masterpiece by Aslam is a beautiful take on the popular kalaam.

Atif's version of Salaam-e-Aajizana is truly winning hearts and is considered the best gift from the 38-year-old crooner in the blessed month of Holy Ramadan.

Lets take a moment and appreciate how Atif Aslam has blessed us with "Jaan-e-Rehmat" this Ramadan! Winning our hearts from Tajdar-e-Haram to Jaan-e-Rehmat, Atif has always made us all fall in love with his voice all over again! He is indeed a Blessing!✨#atifaslam pic.twitter.com/t3hUETbQWa — Raheen (@raheeeenn) April 15, 2021

Atif Aslam once again filled our soul with the love of our Messenger with his voice...best thing happened this Ramzan#atifaslam pic.twitter.com/LBUQk4ms9q — She don't call me Jedi anymore. (@HassanRonaNhi) April 15, 2021

Earlier, Aslam's naat recitations have been highly appreciated. With the release of Tajdar-e-Haram and Wohi Khuda Hai for Coke Studio, he has successfully created a niche for himself.

Furthermore, he also recited the 99 names of Allah for Coke Studio last year.