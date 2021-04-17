Twitter stops working in parts of world including Pakistan
LAHORE - Twitter has stopped working due to access issue in parts of world, including Pakistan, as thousands of users reported the problem on Saturday evening.
Users are unable to log in to their accounts. While accessing their account, they receive a message stating: “Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again”.
On Friday, Twitter Inc said that it was working on fixing an access issue after thousands of users reported problems with the platform.
"Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We're working on fixing a problem and you'll be back on the timeline soon," the company said in a tweet.
Around 40,000 users reported issues with the social media platform Friday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.
