Social media sites 'back to normal' in Pakistan after temporary shutdown
Share
ISLAMABAD – Popular social media and instant messaging platforms are back to normalcy in various parts of Pakistan after an hours-long suspension over undeclared reasons.
With partial connectivity, many of the suspended social networking sites have become active again.
Earlier, in a notice to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority on Friday, the Interior Ministry had requested a "complete blocking" of Twitter, Facebook, Whatsapp, YouTube and Telegram until 3 pm (1100 GMT).
However, Instagram was not among the apps that were ordered shut for four hours by the telecommunication regulator in Pakistan.
It gave no reason for the ban, but it comes a day after French nationals and companies in Pakistan were advised by their embassy to temporarily leave in the wake of the rallies led by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) – now declared a banned outfit – that paralysed large parts of the country and left two police officers dead.
PTA suspends social media platforms across ... 11:33 AM | 16 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has suspended the most popular social media and instant ...
-
- Social media sites 'back to normal' in Pakistan after temporary ...03:11 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
- PM Imran reshuffles federal cabinet, inducting Shaukat Tareen as ...02:41 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
-
-
-
- Falak Shabbir updates fans on Sarah Khan's health01:27 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
-
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021