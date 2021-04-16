Social media sites 'back to normal' in Pakistan after temporary shutdown

ISLAMABAD – Popular social media and instant messaging platforms are back to normalcy in various parts of Pakistan after an hours-long suspension over undeclared reasons.

With partial connectivity, many of the suspended social networking sites have become active again.

Earlier, in a notice to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority on Friday, the Interior Ministry had requested a "complete blocking" of Twitter, Facebook, Whatsapp, YouTube and Telegram until 3 pm (1100 GMT).

However, Instagram was not among the apps that were ordered shut for four hours by the telecommunication regulator in Pakistan.

It gave no reason for the ban, but it comes a day after French nationals and companies in Pakistan were advised by their embassy to temporarily leave in the wake of the rallies led by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) – now declared a banned outfit – that paralysed large parts of the country and left two police officers dead.