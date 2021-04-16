Pakistani actress Shehzeen Rahat ties the knot

Shehzeen Rahat is a young and talented Pakistani actress who has worked in many dramas including Kesa Hai Naseeban, Naseebon Jali, Jethani, Ghayal and many others. 

Recently, the stunning actress got married and pictures from the intimate celebration are going viral on social media.

The bride can be seen beaming with happiness. Wearing a beautiful red dupatta, Rahat smilingly poses for the camera. Dressed in a white-red graceful dress, the actress was spotted signing her Nikkah in the pictures.

Shehzeen Rahat got married to Shoaib Lashari. Turning to her Instagram handle, she posted some adorable pictures of the duo.

The details about the groom have not been revealed yet.

On the work front, she was last seen in the drama serial Tum Ho Wajah. Known for playing supporting roles, Shehzeen has proved her consistency and dedication towards her passion.

