Meera all set to launch her clothing and lipstick line

Pakistani actress Meera is confident and determined when it comes to her professional ventures. Now, she is busy endorsing prominent events in Houston, Texas.

The quintessential actress has proved herself to be quite passionate and energetic about her work. Recently, she revealed that she will be launching her own clothing and lipstick brand soon.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the 43-year-old said that she is currently in Houston and has come to the United States at the invitation of the Pakistan Consulate and Rehan Siddiqui.

'I’m in America, Houston, Texas on Rehan Siddiqi invitation. Thank you for bringing me here Rehan & arranging all these big events! I’m invited by the Consulate of Pakistan, we have a couture week planned"

Further, the Baaji star praised Rehan Siddiqui and his team and wrote, "Rehan Siddiqi is a very positive person & promotes Pakistan & Pakistani talent. Him & his team are big supporters of Pakistan & I love them for that. They give us so much respect & love. Thank you Hum Fm team Leena, Sherveen, for taking care of me & for the interview. These girls are so wonderful. "

Further, Meera revealed that she will launch her own website and YouTube channel soon.