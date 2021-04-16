Kareena Kapoor Khan gives insight into her weekend
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has been quite active on her social media handles for quite some time now. This time around she gave a glimpse of her weekend to her massive fan following which are giving family goals.
The Heroine star kickstarted her weekend and shared a glimpse of her family time with husband Saif Ali Khan, elder son Taimur and her newborn baby boy.
Leaving fans swooning, the 40-year-old shared an adorable snap on her Instagram handle.
"This is what my weekend looks like... how about you guys? ", she captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
In the picture, Khan and her elder son Taimur can be spotted looking at baby Pataudi lovingly. The Good Newz star strategically covered the little one’s face with an emoji.
Kareena and Saif's second son was born on February 21. The two has chosen to keep matters private, revealing neither his name nor his face.
