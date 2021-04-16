Hassan Ali pens birthday note for ‘beautiful wife’
Web Desk
04:40 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
Hassan Ali pens birthday note for ‘beautiful wife’
Share

Pakistan bowling star Hassan Ali says he feels himself lucky for having Samiya Arzoo in his life as his wife as he penned a note for his better half on her birthday.

The 26-year-old pacer took to Instagram and wrote” “For my dear beautiful wife,HAPPY BIRTHDAY  You are so sweet to my soul and so dear to my heart”.

Sharing an attractive couple picture, he added: “I spend every day to loving you. You are an incredible woman,I’m lucky man to have you in my life”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hassan Ali (@ha55an_ali)

The birthday celebrations coincide with the born of their first child. The couple was blessed with a baby girl on April 6.

Hassan Ali and Samiya Arzoo, an Indian national, tied the knot in August 2019 in Dubai.

Hassan Ali and wife Samiya blessed with a baby ... 01:48 PM | 6 Apr, 2021

Pakistani pacer Hassan Ali and wife Samiya Khan have welcomed their first baby, a baby girl. Announcing the arrival of ...

More From This Category
Sirbaz Khan, Abdul Joshi become first Pakistani ...
06:02 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
Kareena Kapoor Khan gives insight into her ...
04:17 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
Meera all set to launch her clothing and lipstick ...
03:51 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
Pakistani actress Shehzeen Rahat ties the knot
03:26 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
Aurat March organisers and participants booked ...
01:52 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
Falak Shabbir updates fans on Sarah Khan's health
01:27 PM | 16 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hassan Ali pens birthday note for ‘beautiful wife’
04:40 PM | 16 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr