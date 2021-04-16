Hassan Ali pens birthday note for ‘beautiful wife’
Pakistan bowling star Hassan Ali says he feels himself lucky for having Samiya Arzoo in his life as his wife as he penned a note for his better half on her birthday.
The 26-year-old pacer took to Instagram and wrote” “For my dear beautiful wife,HAPPY BIRTHDAY You are so sweet to my soul and so dear to my heart”.
Sharing an attractive couple picture, he added: “I spend every day to loving you. You are an incredible woman,I’m lucky man to have you in my life”.
The birthday celebrations coincide with the born of their first child. The couple was blessed with a baby girl on April 6.
Hassan Ali and Samiya Arzoo, an Indian national, tied the knot in August 2019 in Dubai.
