England defeat Pakistan by 3 wickets in first Test
Web Desk
10:58 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
MANCHESTER – England thrashed Pakistan by three wickets in first Test match of the series played Old Trafford, Manchester, on Saturday. 

The hosting team achieved target of 277 runs at the loss of seven wickets. JE Root scored 42 runs off 84 balls in the second innings and he was expelled by Naseem Shah. 

JC Buttler and CR Woakes played key role for claiming the victory for England as the former made 75 runs off 101 balls and latter scored 84 off 180 balls. 

Pakistan had set a target of 277 runs in the second innings as the team was expelled by England bowlers at 169 runs on fourth day of the first Test. 

Azhar Ali said that the batting of Pakistan squad in second innings remained disappointing, adding, "We should set a target of 350 runs for England. 

