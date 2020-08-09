PM Imran launches biggest ever drive to plant 3.5 million trees a day today  

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the biggest tree plantation campaign in the history of country today (Sunday) targeting around 3.5 million trees in a day across the country.

In a tweet, Prime Minister invited every one to join him today in planting trees all over Pakistan.

I want everyone to join me tomorrow, 9 Aug, in planting trees all over Pak. Have asked my MPs, ministers, Chief Ministers and Tiger Force to participate in the biggest tree planting campaign in our history. The target is 35 lakh trees in a day though we will try to exceed it. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 8, 2020

He also asked the parliamentarians, ministers, chief ministers and Tiger Force volunteers to participate in the biggest tree planting campaign.

Over a million volunteers of the Prime Minister's Tiger Force will also plant trees as part of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami initiative.