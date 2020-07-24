Lahore chakki owners announce Rs 2 /kg increase in flour price
09:03 AM | 24 Jul, 2020
LAHORE - The new price of flour has been set as Rs 70 per kilogram in Lahore after Chakki owners once again increased the price of flour by Rs 2 per kilogram.
According to president Naan Roti Association, the flour price has been increased as government has failed to decrease the wheat price and hinted to go on strike after Eid.
He said that the price of wheat in grain markets has crossed Rs 2,300 per 40 kg bag.
Meanwhile district administration has decided to conduct raids against flour mills and Atta chakkis for checking prices.
