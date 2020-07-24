Global COVID-19 tally topped 15mln: WHO
09:21 AM | 24 Jul, 2020
GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that the overall number of COVID-19 cases globally at 15,012,731, with 650,150 people having died from the novel virus.
In the situation report published on late Thursday, The UN health agency said that 247,225 new cases had been recorded in the past day, while further 7,097 patients had died.
Americas continue to lead the count with over 7.9 million cases, followed by Europe with more than 3.1 million.
