Pakistan, UAE to address jobless expats’ issues in wake of COVID-19
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have resolved to address the issue of Pakistani expatriates, who have lost their jobs in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
The modalities to this effect were worked out during a meeting between Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari and UAE Minister for Human Resources Naseer Bin Thani Juma Al Hamli.
Naseer Bin Thani assured the Special Assistant that the UAE government will ensure job creation for Pakistani workers and protect their rights.
The two sides discussed various possibilities for restoration of the jobs of laid-off Pakistani workers in the emirates.
