NCOC decides to launch countrywide crackdown against illegal cattle markets
12:11 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD – Ina bid to counter serious violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) reported in the cattle markets across the country, the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) has decided to launch crackdown against illegal cattle markets.
As per code of conduct issued by the concerned authorities, implementation on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the cattle markets and health of the masses would be ensured to avoid contracting coronavirus.
- Rockets target military base used by US forces in south Baghdad10:31 AM | 25 Jul, 2020
- At least one dead in shooting at US Air Force base in florida10:14 AM | 25 Jul, 2020
- Prolonged detention of Kashmiri leader Asiya Andrabia matter of grave ...09:32 AM | 25 Jul, 2020
- PM Imran vows to end deprivation of Balochistan by launching a series ...08:40 AM | 25 Jul, 2020
-
Top 5 Pakistani bridal designers that won’t rip off your pockets
07:49 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
- 'Thank you for the overwhelming response on Soneya'04:51 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
- Engin Altan doppelganger found in Pakistan04:31 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
- Mawra Hocane slammed for 'normalising' public harassment03:53 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020