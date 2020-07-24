NCOC decides to launch countrywide crackdown against illegal cattle markets
Web Desk
12:11 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
NCOC decides to launch countrywide crackdown against illegal cattle markets
Share

ISLAMABAD – Ina bid to counter serious violations of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) reported in the cattle markets across the country, the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) has decided to launch crackdown against illegal cattle markets.

As per code of conduct issued by the concerned authorities, implementation on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the cattle markets and health of the masses would be ensured to avoid contracting coronavirus.

More From This Category
Prolonged detention of Kashmiri leader Asiya ...
09:32 AM | 25 Jul, 2020
PM Imran vows to end deprivation of Balochistan ...
08:40 AM | 25 Jul, 2020
PU BA/B.Sc online exams from Aug 5
11:56 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
Nine killed over old enmity in Rawalpindi
10:27 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
World’s longest, highest cable care project to ...
09:12 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
Lady constable of Punjab Police sacked over ...
07:37 PM | 24 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Top 5 Pakistani bridal designers that won’t rip off your pockets
07:49 PM | 24 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr