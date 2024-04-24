Malala faces backlash over collaboration with Hillary Clinton on 'Suffs' Musical

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai is facing a wave of backlash following the premiere of a Broadway musical she co-produced alongside former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The musical, titled "Suffs," which has been running in New York since last week, portrays the American women's suffrage movement of the 20th century. However, Malala's association with Clinton, known for her controversial stances, particularly regarding Israel's conflict with Hamas, has stirred controversy.

Strong pro-Palestinian sentiments prevail in Pakistan, and Malala's partnership with Clinton has raised questions. Some have denounced her decision, viewing it as contradictory to her role as a human rights activist. Mehr Tarar expressed dismay on social media, stating, "Her theatre collaboration with Hillary Clinton — who stands for America's unequivocal support for the genocide of Palestinians — is a huge blow to her credibility as a human rights activist."

I have admired Malala since 2011, even before she was shot and left Pakistan for treatment. I have always endorsed her causes, always been a supporter of her as she became a symbol of courage and resilience against oppression of women and inequality of genders. Her theatre… pic.twitter.com/hJSAtwjnaY — Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) April 24, 2024

Reports from the New York Times indicate that Malala wore a red-and-black pin to the premiere of "Suffs" last Thursday, symbolizing her support for a ceasefire. However, her collaboration with Clinton has drawn criticism from author and academic Nida Kirmani, who described it as "maddening and heartbreaking."

Clinton's tenure as America's top diplomat during the Obama administration, which oversaw drone strikes in Pakistan and Afghanistan, adds another layer of complexity to Malala's partnership with her. The drone strikes, aimed at targeting Taliban militants, resulted in civilian casualties in Malala's home region.

Malala, who gained international recognition after surviving an assassination attempt by the Taliban in 2012, has often been viewed skeptically as critics accuse her of promoting a Western feminist and liberal agenda.

The collaboration between Malala and Clinton has reignited debates about the intersection of activism, politics, and international relations, highlighting the complexities and challenges faced by prominent figures in navigating global issues.