Malala to feature in new season of British comedy 'We Are Lady Parts'

Web Desk
07:57 PM | 19 Apr, 2024
Malala Yousafzai
We Are Lady Parts, the British comedy centered around the lives of the all-female Muslim punk band Lady Parts, is set to make a comeback on Peacock for its second season.

Starting May 30, the streaming platform will offer all six new episodes, boasting guest appearances by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousufzai and British comedian Meera Syal.

The series, created by Nida Manzoor, draws from her own experiences within London's cultural collectives and artistic circles. Anchored by a diverse ensemble, Anjana Vasan takes the lead as Amina Hussain, the band's guitarist and a PhD student, while Sarah Kameela Impey embodies the fiery and mysterious frontwoman, Saira. The cast also includes Juliette Motamed, Faith Omole, Lucie Shorthouse, Aiysha Hart, Zaqi Ismail and Shobu Kapoor.

Initially piloted in 2018, We Are Lady Parts debuted its full six-episode first season in 2021. Each band member's intricacies drive the narrative, delving into themes of friendship, familial duties, and societal pressures on women.

Nida Manzoor, the show's creator, confessed that crafting the inaugural season was a significant journey. "It was a trial by fire," she admitted, "but I found my voice, my style, and my confidence in creating this show." She emphasized the importance of finding her community within the production team.

Building upon this foundation, Manzoor found the creation process for the second season more fluid. "The characters, the world, the tone – it was all there, established, and ready to go," she remarked. "Now it was time to turn things up to 11."

The upcoming season promises to delve deeper into the characters' inner lives, as they confront new existential challenges amid the familiar banter and antics. Manzoor also teased an expansion in the musical landscape of the show, with more original tracks and covers penned by herself and her siblings.

Beyond the music scene backdrop, the series aims to tackle questions of success and the balance between artistic integrity and commercialization. Manzoor expressed her pride in the project and eagerness to share it with both existing fans and newcomers alike.

All episodes of the first season are currently available on Peacock. We Are Lady Parts is produced by Working Title Television (WTTV), a division of Universal International Studios, under the umbrella of Universal Studio Group.

Malala to feature in new season of British comedy 'We Are Lady Parts'

