Oil tanker catches fire at petrol pump in Blue area of Islamabad 

08:45 PM | 19 Apr, 2024
Oil tanker catches fire at petrol pump in Blue area of Islamabad 
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – An oil tanker caught fire at a filling station in a busy area of Islamabad on Friday. 

The tanker was parked at the filling station in Blue area of the capital when it caught fire, showed videos being shared by the user on social media platforms. 

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon said efforts are underway to put out the fire, adding that the firefighters have reached the spot. 

Another official said Pakistan Navy has also been engaged to extinguish the fire. There is no report any life losses in the incident. 

Police officials have cordoned off the area to save commuters. 

More to follow

