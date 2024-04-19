Pakistani private airline expands international operation with this new route

KARACHI - Pakistan’s budget-friendly airline has announced the launch of its new non-stop flights to a new international destination, facilitating the flyers.

Fly Jinnah has announced to start operations on May 10th for Muscat, Oman from Islamabad and the new route will initially kick off with two weekly flights connecting both cities.

The carrier’s spokesperson said that following the successful launch of international flights connecting Islamabad and Lahore to Sharjah, the airline is introducing a third international route from Islamabad to Muscat.

This expansion aligns with our commitment to providing our customers with new options for affordable and value-driven air travel domestically and internationally, the spokesperson added.

Another interesting aspect of Fly Jinnah is that it is the most punctual airline in the country. As per a report compiled by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in September last year, Fly Jinnah grabbed the top slot with an 87.93% flight punctuality rate while Air Sial stood second with its flight punctuality rate recorded at 86.89%.

Fly Jinnah remains committed to providing convenient and economical service to its passengers. With its modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline currently serves five major cities in Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, in addition to the newly introduced international destination of Sharjah in the UAE.

Moreover, the aircraft is equipped with "SkyTime," a complimentary in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a diverse selection of entertainment directly to their personal devices.