Hajj 2024: Visa issuance begins as Saudi Arabia finalizes arrangements

RIYADH - In a significant announcement heralding the commencement of the annual pilgrimage, Saudi authorities have started the issuance of visas for the Hajj pilgrims.
The kingdom has also announced plans to welcome more than 1.2 million pilgrims and the visa issuance process has started from Friday.
A dedicated Saudi committee overseeing pilgrim accommodation arrangements in the holy city of Makkah has already sanctioned a total of 1,860 buildings to cater to the influx of pilgrims expected during the upcoming Hajj season.
Scheduled to be held between Friday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 19, this year's Hajj is important considering that the number of pilgrims would be nearly equal to the pre-pandemic era.
Saudi Hajj Minister Tawfiq Al Rabiah has also outlined the visa issuance timeline, highlighting that visas would be made available from March 1, with the process extending until the 20th of Shawwal, corresponding to April 29.
As far as the arrival of pilgrims is concerned, it is scheduled to commence on the first of Zul Qad, corresponding to May 9, setting the stage for the influx of faithful adherents.
Different countries have signed the Hajj agreements with the government of Saudi Arabia already to finalize the arrangements including Pakistan.
The authorities in Pakistan have also introduced the Short Hajj package for the pilgrims while the Sponsorship Scheme is also valid for this year.
As far as the Long Hajj is concerned, it would encompass 38-42 days with 8 days stay in Medinah and those flying from the South region i.e. Karachi, and Sukkhur would have to pay Rs 10,65,000 while those from other cities i.e. Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad would pay Rs 10,75,000.
For Sponsorship scheme applicants, the cost is $3765 for the South Region while it is $ 3800 for the North Region for those opting for the Long Hajj package.
For the Short Hajj package, the cost for regular Hajj applicants is Rs 11,40,000 for the South region while the cost is Rs 11,50,000 for the North region; the Hajj would continue for 20-25 days under this scheme.
For the Sponsorship Scheme, the cost for Short Hajj is $ 4015 USD for the South region and $ 4050 for the North region.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 1, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.32 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.32
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.15
|76.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.11
|751.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.32
|916.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.43
|174.43
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.76
|320.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.