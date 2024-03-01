Search

Pakistan

Imran Riaz arrested in Zaman Park attack case

02:57 PM | 1 Mar, 2024
Imran Riaz arrested in Zaman Park attack case
LAHORE – Outspoken journalist Imran Riaz Khan was arrested in case related to attacking police officials and damaging government vehicles outside Zaman Park in Lahore. 

Police produced Riaz, who was already in custody of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in a graft case, in an anti-terrorism court and sought his physical remand.  

The hearing was attended by the journalist’s lawyers Asad Manzoor Butt, Azhar Siddique and Mian Ali Ashfaq. 

ATC Judge Naveed Iqbal is yet to issue a decision on the physical remand petition. 

On Feb 23, a district and sessions court in Lahore approved judicial remand of anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan in a corruption case.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had produced Khan before the Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid and sought his 14-day physical remand in the case.

Riaz and his father have been accused of getting a contract pertaining to Dharabi Lake in Chakwal at an inflated price, causing losses to national exchequer.

Pakistani TV show host and YouTuber Imran Riaz Khan was arrested by ACE Punjab in late night raid at his residence in Lahore, said his lawyer Mian Ali Ashfaq.

Taking to X, commonly known as Twitter which is facing outages in Pakistan, the counsel of Imran Riaz Khan said that his client had already known about the move of the ACE.

“I know the location where Imran Riaz has been kept. It is the seventh round in two years. May Allah protect the secrets of all,” said Mian Ali Ashfaq.

Imran Riaz, a political commentator who remains at odds with the country's powerful quarters, was reportedly held from his Lahore residence in the wee hours of Friday.

In September last year, the journalist - who became a controversial political commentator over the years - returned home safely after being held for over four months.

During the hearing, the anti-corruption officials asked the judge to approve the physical remand of the suspect as interrogation is needed in the case. However, the anchorperson’s lawyer opposed it.

After hearing the arguments, the judge rejected the physical remand plea by ACE and sent Imran Riaz to jail on judicial remand.  

Powered By: