Imran Riaz arrested in Zaman Park attack case

LAHORE – Outspoken journalist Imran Riaz Khan was arrested in case related to attacking police officials and damaging government vehicles outside Zaman Park in Lahore.

Police produced Riaz, who was already in custody of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in a graft case, in an anti-terrorism court and sought his physical remand.

The hearing was attended by the journalist’s lawyers Asad Manzoor Butt, Azhar Siddique and Mian Ali Ashfaq.

ATC Judge Naveed Iqbal is yet to issue a decision on the physical remand petition.

Riaz and his father have been accused of getting a contract pertaining to Dharabi Lake in Chakwal at an inflated price, causing losses to national exchequer.

