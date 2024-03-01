Canada relaxes visa restrictions for some Iranians: Details inside

TORONTO - The government of Canada has relaxed the visa restrictions to support Iranian temporary residents in Canada as well as Canadian citizens and permanent residents living in Iran.
The relaxation has been granted in the backdrop of the arrests made after the killing of Mahsa Amini - the woman who died unexpectedly on September 16, 2022 in the custody of law enforcers over the Hijab controversy.
Announcing the extension of special measures until February 28, 2025, the government has stated that under the special measures, Iranian nationals in Canada with valid temporary resident status can continue to study, work or visit family by applying for an extension of their status free of charge.
The authorities have also announced that the Iranians can also apply to move between temporary streams, from within Canada, at no cost.
'Additionally, Canadian citizens and Canadian permanent residents in Iran who wish to leave can continue to apply for passports and permanent resident travel documents for free,' said an official statement.
Briefly, the government has announced that Iranian temporary residents don’t have to pay application or biometric fees when they apply to extend their current temporary resident status or when they apply to change their temporary resident status for example, from a visitor to a worker. Moreover, they will not be charged for an additional open work permit or study permit under these measures.
Moreover, Canadian citizens and permanent residents living in Iran can apply for the following documents for free:
To avail of the benefits under the relaxation, the applicants can navigate to this page.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 1, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.32 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.32
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.15
|76.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.11
|751.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.32
|916.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.43
|174.43
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.76
|320.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
