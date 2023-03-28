Canada launches new economic pathway for refugees and these professionals have fair chance of immigration

TORONTO - Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, has announced that the country will launch a new economic pathway under the Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot (EMPP) to help employers hire skilled refugees and other displaced individuals.

Sean Fraser made the remarks in Toronto on Monday and said Canada helps both skilled refugees and newcomers to restart their careers and their lives in the country, vowing that his government will continue to develop and scale innovative immigration measures.

What is EMPP

The Canada's EMPP pairs skilled refugees and other qualified displaced individuals with Canadian employers who need labour in key occupations. This connection allows Canada to welcome vulnerable people besides providing opportunity to the Canadian employers to benefit from an untapped talent resource.

The fresh move means that the government is expanding the EMPP by creating a new federal pathway which will complement existing EMPP pathways.

The new federal pathway will open this summer and will allow companies to find skilled professionals for jobs, including nurse aides, personal support workers, long-term care aides, software engineers, web designers, mechanical and electrical engineers and technicians, teachers, tourism and hospitality workers, and truck and delivery service drivers.

The EMPP benefits both the employer and the employee, the former with a chance to address their labour market needs, while the latter with offering them an opportunity to start and build a new life in Canada under a safe and secure environment free from violence and chaos.

The Canadian government has said that the EMPP - the details of which would be available online soon - will now be more flexible regarding eligibility to welcome displaced people to the country who are currently in need of international protection.

Authorities in the country believe that the immigrants would contribute to local economies and would enrich Canadian communities besides creating inclusive labour market in the country.

It merits mentioning that Canada has seen record breaking population growth last year, in what appears to be the direct result of pro-immigration policies. According to the official statistics, the country's population grew by over a million last year, first time since 1957 due to multiple reasons with immigration being the prominent one.