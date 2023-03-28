Search

Immigration

Canada launches new economic pathway for refugees and these professionals have fair chance of immigration

Web Desk 10:04 PM | 28 Mar, 2023
Canada launches new economic pathway for refugees and these professionals have fair chance of immigration

TORONTO - Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, has announced that the country will launch a new economic pathway under the Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot (EMPP) to help employers hire skilled refugees and other displaced individuals.

Sean Fraser made the remarks in Toronto on Monday and said Canada helps both skilled refugees and newcomers to restart their careers and their lives in the country, vowing that his government will continue to develop and scale innovative immigration measures.

What is EMPP

The Canada's EMPP pairs skilled refugees and other qualified displaced individuals with Canadian employers who need labour in key occupations. This connection allows Canada to welcome vulnerable people besides providing opportunity to the Canadian employers to benefit from an untapped talent resource.

The fresh move means that the government is expanding the EMPP by creating a new federal pathway which will complement existing EMPP pathways.

The new federal pathway will open this summer and will allow companies to find skilled professionals for jobs, including nurse aides, personal support workers, long-term care aides, software engineers, web designers, mechanical and electrical engineers and technicians, teachers, tourism and hospitality workers, and truck and delivery service drivers.

The EMPP benefits both the employer and the employee, the former with a chance to address their labour market needs, while the latter with offering them an opportunity to start and build a new life in Canada under a safe and secure environment free from violence and chaos.

The Canadian government has said that the EMPP - the details of which would be available online soon - will now be more flexible regarding eligibility to welcome displaced people to the country who are currently in need of international protection.

Authorities in the country believe that the immigrants would contribute to local economies and would enrich Canadian communities besides creating inclusive labour market in the country. 

It merits mentioning that Canada has seen record breaking population growth last year, in what appears to be the direct result of pro-immigration policies. According to the official statistics, the country's population grew by over a million last year, first time since 1957 due to multiple reasons with immigration being the prominent one.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

US Immigration Services confirms reaching cap for H1B visa

09:42 PM | 28 Mar, 2023

UK relaxes immigration for five occupations to get work visa: Here are the details

10:26 PM | 25 Mar, 2023

Canada's pro-immigration policy leads to record-breaking population growth in 2022

10:44 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

Thai immigration officers involved in kidnapping Chinese man arrested

08:40 PM | 22 Mar, 2023

Canada announces extension of post-graduation work permits; Here's who would take benefit

09:09 PM | 20 Mar, 2023

Bali considering to cancel visa on arrival option for these two countries

08:46 PM | 20 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Canada launches new economic pathway for refugees and these ...

10:04 PM | 28 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 28th March 2023

09:05 AM | 28 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 28, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 28, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284.1 287.15
Euro EUR 304.5 307.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345.5 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.3 78.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.18 761.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.5 207.7
China Yuan CNY 41.44 41.84
Danish Krone DKK 41.30 41.73
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.09 933.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.84 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178 180
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 735.91 743
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 308.97 311.47
Thai Bhat THB 8.3 8.45

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,160.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Karachi PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Islamabad PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Peshawar PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Quetta PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Sialkot PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Attock PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Gujranwala PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Jehlum PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Multan PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Bahawalpur PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Gujrat PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Nawabshah PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Chakwal PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Hyderabad PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Nowshehra PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Sargodha PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Faisalabad PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Mirpur PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: