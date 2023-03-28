'Azaan is a wonderful boy': Adnan Sami Khan shares how he feels about his son

Indian musician, singer and composer Adnan Sami Khan is so much more than an accomplished artist.

Father to Azaan and Medina Sami Khan, the 51-year-old singer is pretty close to his children despite his grandeur and international stardom. In a recent conversation with Humans of Bombay, Sami spoke candidly about the love between the father-son duo and how “blessed” he feels with a lovely son like Azaan.

Talking about his sweet son, the Zindhagi crooner said, "I feel blessed to have him. He is doing wonderful work, and is very focused, very well brought up, and I'm very happy with the way life turned out."

Sami added that he is "grateful to God" for everything he has been blessed with, "especially Azaan."

Sami was previously married to Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar from 1993 to 1997. The former couple shares a son, singer and actor Azaan Sami Khan.

While the Lift Kara De composer gave up his Pakistani citizenship in 2016, his son decided to stay in Pakistan and contribute to the Pakistani music, television and film industry better known as Lollywood. The O21 producer made his acting debut opposite actresses Sajal Aly and Yumna Zaidi in Ishq-e-Laa.

On the work front, Adnan Sami's recent songs include Bhar Do Jholi Meri, Or Kadhal Kanaa and Natho Nuvvunte Chalu to name a few.

Azaan, on the other hand, made his film debut in Superstar, Parey Hut Love and O21.