'Azaan is a wonderful boy': Adnan Sami Khan shares how he feels about his son

Indian musician, singer and composer Adnan Sami Khan is so much more than an accomplished artist.
Father to Azaan and Medina Sami Khan, the 51-year-old singer is pretty close to his children despite his grandeur and international stardom. In a recent conversation with Humans of Bombay, Sami spoke candidly about the love between the father-son duo and how “blessed” he feels with a lovely son like Azaan.
Talking about his sweet son, the Zindhagi crooner said, "I feel blessed to have him. He is doing wonderful work, and is very focused, very well brought up, and I'm very happy with the way life turned out."
Sami added that he is "grateful to God" for everything he has been blessed with, "especially Azaan."
Sami was previously married to Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar from 1993 to 1997. The former couple shares a son, singer and actor Azaan Sami Khan.
While the Lift Kara De composer gave up his Pakistani citizenship in 2016, his son decided to stay in Pakistan and contribute to the Pakistani music, television and film industry better known as Lollywood. The O21 producer made his acting debut opposite actresses Sajal Aly and Yumna Zaidi in Ishq-e-Laa.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Adnan Sami's recent songs include Bhar Do Jholi Meri, Or Kadhal Kanaa and Natho Nuvvunte Chalu to name a few.
Azaan, on the other hand, made his film debut in Superstar, Parey Hut Love and O21.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 28, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.1
|287.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304.5
|307.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.5
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.3
|78.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.18
|761.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.30
|41.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178
|180
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.91
|743
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.97
|311.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Karachi
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Attock
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Multan
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,300
|PKR 2,465
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.