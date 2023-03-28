Pakistani actor Rana Majid hosts extravagant wedding reception

Congratulations are in order for Rana Majid, a versatile Pakistani actor and a successful lawyer with a degree in law from the London University, as he tied the knot a few months ago and hosted an extravagant reception recently.

Majid, who is known for his dapper looks, impeccable acting skills and illustrious career, got married to Alina Majid in the United States of America in what seemed to be a fairytale wedding in December 2022.

The Jo Bichar Gaye actor shared many scintillating pictures from his marriage ceremony on social media platforms. Following the gorgeous couple's nuptials, they moved back to Pakistan for their reception.

Keeping his fans updated about his life, the Ghareeb Zaadi starlet shared heartwarming pictures on his Instagram handle on March 11.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rana Majid Khan (@ranamajid.khan)

On the work front, Majid was recently seen in Koi Chand Rakh, Jo Bichar Gaye and Hum 2 Hamaray 100.