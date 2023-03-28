Search

Yashma Gill shares two cents on 'gold diggers', stereotypical representation of women

Noor Fatima 11:00 PM | 28 Mar, 2023
Yashma Gill shares two cents on 'gold diggers', stereotypical representation of women
Source: Yashma Gill (Instagram)

Ingrained misogyny and agents of patriarchy will disregard women in multiple ways in South Asian nations, and the West is no saint. However, the South Asian diaspora has yet to spend centuries before they could budge to the point where change sees the light of the day.

While women are subjected to a plethora of pejorative terms, 'gold digger' tends to stand out that shows society's blatant ignorance and the male gender's inability to ubiquitously assimilate the fact that times have changed and women are independent financially.

Having carved herself a niche in the Pakistani entertainment industry with her impeccable acting skills, Yashma Gill calls a spade a spade when it comes to holding accountable the people who degrade women. The Pyar Ke Sadqay famed actress is quite supportive when it comes to women and uses her platform to preach equality and equity.

The Ghar Titli Ka Par starlet recently made an appearance on Pakistani YouTuber and podcaster Nadir Ali's show. During the interview, Gill discussed the heavily misconstrued idea of women being stereotyped as gold diggers. Not only that, the Khatakaar star also highlighted the importance of financial independence, especially for women.

At one point during the interview, Ali suggests, "A man's ugliness is considered to be an empty pocket. If he's broke, no matter how great he may look, he comes across as bad. He must earn."

The actress chimed in stating, "I don't want to take names, but if you look around us for examples of people from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, there are many examples where women are more successful than their husbands. But they are married, and they're love marriages."

"In this field?" asked Ali.

"I won't take names," she said. "They can be in the field, I'm also talking about outside examples. I don't think this statement is right where we label women as gold diggers, I don't think so."

"Really?" asks Ali. "The heart wants what it wants," she says.

"It's a famous saying that the man earns and gives to the woman, but if the woman earns, she says she doesn't need a man. It is famous saying that women have this kind of mentality," Ali said.

"I think this is being confused with when a woman is independent, she is no longer helpless,” the Alif star clarified.

“She can take a stand for herself. She can say at home that she is not a burden on her family, and she won't just marry anyone. Or, if she's in an abusive relationship, she can take a stand for herself there. She knows she can take care of herself," Gill added.

"I think the independence of girls and women is their strength and power. It's not that they don't need men. Everyone needs companionship," the Ki Jaana Main Kaun star added.

"Exactly," seconded the host.

"Take Hazrat Adam and Havva - it's a natural thing,” she continued, "Everyone needs companionship. However, there must be compatibility, respect and a lot of other things." 

On the work front, Gill was recently seen in Phaans, Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish, Bebaak and Ishq Munafiq.

Yashma Gill speaks candidly about her marriage plans

    

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

