Hania Aamir shares pictures from fun-filled evening with friends in Lahore

Lollywood diva Hania Aamir is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz with her charming smile and impeccable acting skills for the last few years.

The trendsetter and effervescent actress is widely known for her beauty and charisma. She has been always in the headlines for her fun-loving persona.

Recently, the celebrity took to her Instagram and shared a delightful carousel of images, showcasing her fun-filled evening with her friends in the historic city of Lahore. The group had gathered to enjoy an iftar together and explore the vibrant streets of the old city. The images depicted the happy faces of the celebrity and her friends, relishing the delicious food and soaking in the cultural richness of the city.

"Lahoris day out" captioned the Anaa star.

On the work front, Aamir's recent works include Superstar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.