Search

Lifestyle

Hania Aamir shares pictures from fun-filled evening with friends in Lahore

Maheen Khawaja 11:30 PM | 28 Mar, 2023
Hania Aamir shares pictures from fun-filled evening with friends in Lahore
Source: Hania Aamir (Instagram)

Lollywood diva Hania Aamir is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz with her charming smile and impeccable acting skills for the last few years.

The trendsetter and effervescent actress is widely known for her beauty and charisma. She has been always in the headlines for her fun-loving persona. 

Recently, the celebrity took to her Instagram and shared a delightful carousel of images, showcasing her fun-filled evening with her friends in the historic city of Lahore. The group had gathered to enjoy an iftar together and explore the vibrant streets of the old city. The images depicted the happy faces of the celebrity and her friends, relishing the delicious food and soaking in the cultural richness of the city. 

"Lahoris day out" captioned the Anaa star.

On the work front, Aamir's recent works include Superstar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.

Hania Aamir’s new beach photos leave fans stunned

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

'Azaan is a wonderful boy': Adnan Sami Khan shares how he feels about his son

10:18 PM | 28 Mar, 2023

Yashma Gill shares two cents on 'gold diggers', stereotypical representation of women

11:00 PM | 28 Mar, 2023

Hania Aamir’s new beach photos leave fans stunned

12:49 PM | 27 Mar, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill and Suniel Shetty share a fun time on her show

12:19 AM | 26 Mar, 2023

Indian actress Rakhi Sawant shares her first Ramadan fasting experience

11:47 PM | 25 Mar, 2023

Hajra Yamin delights fans with new stunning pictures

12:04 PM | 25 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

DP Exclusive — Rabi Pirzada finds a buyer for Maryam Nawaz ...

12:59 AM | 29 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 28th March 2023

09:05 AM | 28 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 28, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 28, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284.1 287.15
Euro EUR 304.5 307.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345.5 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.3 78.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.18 761.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 205.5 207.7
China Yuan CNY 41.44 41.84
Danish Krone DKK 41.30 41.73
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.09 933.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.84 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178 180
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 735.91 743
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 308.97 311.47
Thai Bhat THB 8.3 8.45

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,300 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,160.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Karachi PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Islamabad PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Peshawar PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Quetta PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Sialkot PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Attock PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Gujranwala PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Jehlum PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Multan PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Bahawalpur PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Gujrat PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Nawabshah PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Chakwal PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Hyderabad PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Nowshehra PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Sargodha PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Faisalabad PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465
Mirpur PKR 204,300 PKR 2,465

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: