Reema Khan and Dr Tariq celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary

01:21 PM | 27 Nov, 2019
Share

USA - When it comes to toasting to marital bliss, its go big or go home for Reema Khan . 8 years of marriage looks so good on Reema Khan and Dr Tariq. The couple celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary in a private ceremony in America.

The celebrity took to Instagram to share pictures and expressed her gratitude towards her friends for making the event so memorable. She also added credits for designers Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (HSY), and Munib Nawaz.

In honour of their anniversary, the couple made special announcements for each other while on stage, during the occasion. To make the occasion even more special, the couple had also had a customized cake prepared with their wedding picture printed on it.

Reema tied the knot with Pakistani-American cardiologist Dr Tariq Shahab in November 2011. Reema gave birth to their first child Ali Shahab on March 24, 2015.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

