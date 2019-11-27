Camila Cabello says she stole a pencil from Kate Middleton

02:19 PM | 27 Nov, 2019
Camila Cabello says she stole a pencil from Kate Middleton
Share

Camila Cabello just confessed that she stole a pencil from Kensington Palace on BBC Radio 1's Breakfast with Greg James.

Cabello visited the palace with James on October 22 to celebrate the 2019 winners of the BBC Radio Teen Heroes awards. According to Cabello, James dared her to steal the pencil and then tried to rat her out. "You, to one of the Palace people, called me out on it! And you were like ‘she stole a pencil,’ and I was like ‘oh my God,’" she said on James’s program. "I put it in my mum's purse, and my mum was like, ‘No, we have to give it back. We have to give back the pencil."

Cabello said she still has the pencil. "You can't not do a triple doggy dare. If there's anything I've learnt in my life it's that, so I did it," she added.

The interview was posted to the Radio One Twitter account, with a tweet saying: “I am sorry William and I am sorry Kate @KensingtonRoyal – @GregJames may have got @Camila_Cabello into a bit of trouble at the Palace.”

Kensington Palace responded with a pair of eyes to the radio station's tweet with the star's interview. That could only mean one thing.

They've got their eyes on you, Cabello.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Nida Yasir launches her own clothing line
02:49 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Asha Parekh looks like a vision in white Saree
01:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Malala is on Teen Vogue’s ‘Cover of The ...
01:06 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Mahira Khan shares screen with Riz Ahmed, Cate ...
12:16 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Imran Abbas shares a heartfelt post over his ...
02:10 PM | 17 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr