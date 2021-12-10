Hiba Bukhari twirls like no one's watching in behind-the-scenes video

04:10 PM | 10 Dec, 2021
Hiba Bukhari twirls like no one's watching in behind-the-scenes video
Hiba Bukhari rose to fame within a very short span of time. The 27-year-old has impressed the audience in many drama serials with her impeccable acting skills and humble persona.

This time around, the Deewangi star shared an adorable behind-the-scenes video wherein she has donned a stunning yellow bridal ensemble and is twirling for the camera.

Hiba twirled with utmost grace and style and the camera captured these mesmerizing moments. Turning to her Instagram handle, she shared the video and wrote, "Behind the scene trying to get shots of this beautiful dress by @sanoberazfar #berukhi not being sabeen."

The Tarap star recently revamped her public image and her new fashionista look is creating waves amongst the public. 

On the work front, Hiba Bukhari is being praised for her performance in drama serials Berukhi and Inteha-e-Ishq. 

