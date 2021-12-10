Sania Mirza, sister Anum look fabulous as they dance for fun in new video

Pakistan's bhabhi and tennis queen Sania Mirza and her sister Anum Mirza were recently seen dancing in a fun video.

As the sister duo danced their hearts out, they won the internet with their dance moves.

Turning to Instagram, the 35-year-old shared a fun video in which she can be seen shaking a leg with her sister. The two are wearing super beautiful and vibrant traditional outfits.

Dancing to the energetic beats of "Together forever", the gorgeous ladies opted for a multi-coloured eastern outfit with pretty silver jewellery.

On the work front, Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza have lately been more visible than any other celebrity in Pakistan.

The sports duo is all set to host a talk show named 'The Mirza Malik Show'. The highly anticipated Urduflix show will invite guests from Bollywood and Lollywood.

Back in 2010, the couple got married and have been together for 11 years now. They live in Dubai with their three-year-old son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

