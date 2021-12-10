Casualities feared as twin blasts rock Afghanistan capital

KABUL - Two explosions were reported in Afghanistan capital on Friday in a latest wave of violence in the war-torn country since the Taliban have came into power.

The first blast was reported to have taken place in a car in Dasht-e-Barchi at the sixth district of Kabul, while the second explosion was in the Dehbouri area.

Two explosions in the last half an hour in the west of Kabul!

The first blast was reported to have taken place in a car in Dasht-e-Barchi at the #sixth district of #Kabul,the second blast was in the #Dehbouri area. pic.twitter.com/tj9KkGnatf — Ramin Ahmadyar (@raminbmc) December 10, 2021

Security forces have reached the areas. So far, rhere are no reports about the loss of life in the blasts.

More to follow...