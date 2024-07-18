Israeli parliament approves resolution against establishment of Palestinian state

In a significant development, the Israeli parliament, known as the Knesset, has overwhelmingly approved a resolution opposing the establishment of a Palestinian state. The resolution garnered support from 69 members while only 9 voted in opposition.

During the parliamentary session, opposition leader and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Central Left Party members walked out, despite their party officially supporting a two-state solution.

The approved resolution asserts that the creation of a Palestinian state would pose a threat to Israel's existence and regional stability, exacerbating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It is noteworthy that the Knesset has historically opposed the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Hussein Al-Sheikh of the Palestinian Authority criticized the agreement on social media, stating that the Knesset's approval validates Zionist racism and violations of international laws. He further emphasized that approving the resolution perpetuates Israel's policy of maintaining its illegal occupation indefinitely.

Similarly, Mustafa Barghouti, Secretary-General of the Palestinian faction, criticized the approval of the resolution, highlighting that neither the government nor the opposition opposed the agreement. This raises questions about their intentions.

Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the approval of the resolution as a "dangerous" violation of international law.

It is important to note that the Oslo Accords of 1993 marked the first agreement between Palestinian and Israeli leaders, advocating for a viable and independent Palestinian state. However, Israel has consistently violated this agreement by continuing Jewish settlements in the West Bank and imposing a continuous blockade on Gaza.

The approval of this resolution by the Israeli Knesset underscores the ongoing complexities and challenges in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, despite international efforts towards a two-state solution.