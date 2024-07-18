Woman allegedly cuts throats of three children in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD - A tragic incident unfolded in the Nawan police station area of Abbottabad, where a woman cut the throats of her three children with a sharp blade. The police have apprehended the woman in connection with this heart-wrenching event.

According to police sources, her 9-year-old son tragically lost his life, while her 7-year-old and 4-year-old daughters are in critical condition and receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

Police reported that the woman had come to her parents' house with her children, and her husband was not present at the time of the incident. The woman is said to suffer from mental illness. Further investigations are underway into this devastating incident.

This incident has shocked the local community, prompting authorities to take swift action and investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.