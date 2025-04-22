At least 16 Hindu community members die in Jamshoro road accident

JAMSHORO – At least 16 people were killed and several others injured after a speeding passenger vehicle fell into a ravine in Kirthar National Park area in Jamshoro.

The incident took place in Thana Bulla Khan town while the deceased include six women, five children and three men. 30 people have been shifted to hospital with injuries with some of them are in critical condition.

This horrific accident occurred in the mountainous region on the road from Dareji to Tong, located at the border of Balochistan and Sindh, where the Mazda vehicle overturned and fell off the hill.

The impact of the accident was so severe that several passengers died on the spot, while many of them were severely injured.

The deceased have been identified as members of the Hindu Koli community and residents of a village in Badin.

Upon receiving the information, MPA Malik Sikandar Khan promptly dispatched ambulances to the scene.

Reports said there was a lack of medical facilities at the local hospital in Bulla Khan, due to which several injured people died from not receiving timely treatment.

Five injured children were shifted to Civil Hospital Hyderabad, but unfortunately, four of them succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Following the accident, emergency was declared at Tong Hospital and Thana Bulla Khan Hospital. On the other hand, reports indicate that local residents used private vehicles to transport the deceased and injured to Tong Hospital.

Rescue operations began immediately after the accident, but due to the location of the crash being in a difficult-to-access area, it took 4 to 5 hours to transport the injured to hospitals.

Rescue workers, police, and local residents collectively completed the relief operations.