Police uniform changed; here are new directives

PESHAWAR – Authorities have made changes in uniform of the Khyber police, instructing the officials to wear pant and shirt instead of the traditional “shalwar kameez”.

The directives for the new uniform came into effect on April 21 when an official ceremony was also held at Jamrud Shahkas Levies Centre.

Later, a photo session was also held of the Khyber police in their new uniforms.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO Khyber stated that this decision will enhance the efficiency and confidence of the force. The aim is to bring Khyber police on par with police from other districts.

Following the merger, the police of the tribal district have been formally integrated into the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police force.

The Khyber District in Pakistan was formerly part of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) until it was merged with KP in 2018.

Following the merger, it became a regular district within the Peshawar Division of KP. The move aimed to integrate the region into the national mainstream, offering constitutional rights and implementation of formal rule of law.