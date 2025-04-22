Body found hanging in toilet of Tezgam Express train under mysterious circumstances

LAHORE – A body of an unidentified man was found hanging in the washroom of the Tezgam Express train in Lahore.

Police said the Tezgam Express, which was traveling from Karachi to Rawalpindi, stopped at Lahore Railway Station, where the body of an unidentified man was discovered hanging in the toilet.

Upon being informed by passengers, the railway police took custody of the body and initiated the identification process. The deceased is estimated to be between 60 and 70 years old.

Police stated that no signs of violence were found on the body, adding that it has been shifted to the morgue, and efforts are underway to locate the deceased’s family.

Earlier this month, a 37-year-old female doctor, Dr. Sana, was found dead at a private hospital in the Data Darbar area of Lahore. Dr. Sana, a gynecologist from Mian Channu, had recently visited the hospital after failing an MRCDG exam.

According to Lahore police, the body was discovered last night at the private hospital, and initial investigations suggest that Dr. Sana may have died by suicide.

The police later took the body into custody and collected evidence from the scene. It has been transferred to the morgue for a post-mortem examination.