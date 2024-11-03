Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Lahore remains world’s most polluted city with hazardous AQI of 1000

LAHORE – Punjab capital remains the most polluted city for another city as air quality levels remain at alarming high of over 1000 on Sunday.

The average air quality index (AQI) in the metropolis soared above 1000, primarily due to ongoing stubble burning across the border in India, which has led to a thick blanket of smoke enveloping the region. This severe pollution has made breathing difficult and significantly reduced visibility.

As Swiss IQAir reported an early morning AQI of around 800 for Lahore, the situation remains dire. Delhi, the capital of India, follows as the second most polluted city, with an average AQI of 429, noted by IQAir at 436.

Lahore AQI

City, Country AQI
Lahore, Pakistan 1073
Delhi, India 451
Cairo, Egypt 179
Dhaka, Bangladesh 175
Kolkata, India 163
Dubai, UAE 163
Kathmandu, Nepal 156
Wuhan, China 153
Hangzhou, China 149
Hanoi, Vietnam 148

In light of the hazardous air quality, health officials have urged residents, particularly the elderly, to remain indoors and to wear face masks if venturing outside. The Punjab government, taking the pollution crisis into account, delayed the start of schools last week to protect students’ health.

Lahore, once celebrated for its lush gardens and urban planning, is now facing a grim reality as it continues to hold the unfortunate title of the world’s most polluted city, a distinction it has maintained for nearly a decade.

