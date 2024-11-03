Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

realme GT 6 Sells Out Within Hours of Launch on Daraz.pk — More Units to be released amid huge demand

Realme Gt 6 Sells Out Within Hours Of Launch On Daraz Pk More Units To Be Released Amid Huge Demand

After an incredibly successful launch of the realme GT 6, with all available units selling out within hours, realme is thrilled to announce that more devices will be released exclusively on Daraz.pk to meet the overwhelming demand from fans. The realme GT 6 is being hailed as the flagship killer and has captivated tech enthusiasts across Pakistan with its premium specifications and cutting-edge features, delivering a top-tier smartphone experience at a highly competitive price.

The realme GT series, making its return to Pakistan after a two-year hiatus, continues to captivate fans as one of the country’s most popular smartphone lines. After successfully selling out all available units of the realme GT 6 and having to release additional units due to popular demand, realme is reaffirming its presence in the premium segment. The GT 6 is packed with advanced technology and top-tier features that cater to tech enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor – Powerhouse Performance

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset powers the realme GT 6, offering industry-leading speed and efficiency. Whether you’re gaming, multitasking, or streaming, the realme GT 6 delivers lightning-fast performance without lag or slowdown. With an impressive AnTuTu benchmark score of over 1,650,000, users can expect the smoothest experience across all applications.

5500mAh Battery with 120W SuperVOOC Fast Charging – All-Day Power

With a 5500mAh battery, the realme GT 6 is built to last all day, even with heavy use. The addition of 120W SuperVOOC fast charging allows users to charge the phone to 50% in just 10 minutes, ensuring you’re always powered up and ready to go. This combination of a large battery and ultra-fast charging gives users peace of mind for both work and play.

Sony LYT 303 Camera Sensor – Best in Class for Photography

Featuring a 50MP primary camera with the Sony LYT 303 sensor, the realme GT 6 redefines smartphone photography. This top-tier camera provides exceptional clarity, color accuracy, and industry-leading night mode for low-light photography. The f/1.69 aperture and advanced AI-powered computational photography enhance image quality, making every shot detailed and vibrant, even in challenging lighting conditions.

A 32MP front-facing camera ensures that selfies are just as stunning, with advanced portrait mode and AI-enhanced features that deliver professional-quality photos effortlessly.

6000 Nits Ultra-Bright AMOLED Display – Unmatched Viewing Experience

The realme GT 6 offers an ultra-bright 6000 Nits display, the brightest display in its class, ensuring visibility even under direct sunlight. The 6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate provides smooth scrolling, crisp visuals, and Dolby Vision playback, elevating your multimedia and gaming experiences to a whole new level.

Starting 2nd November 2024, additional units will be available for purchase through Daraz.pk. Priced at PKR 149,999, fans can secure their realme GT 6 for an exceptional smartphone experience with performance and features tailored for today’s premium segment.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Latest Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 3 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.15 278.95
EUR Euro 299.90 302.65
GBP UK Pound Sterling 355.55 359.05
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.20
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.35 76.00
AUD Australian Dollar 182.29 184.54
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.60 203.00
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 39.82 40.22
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.36 35.71
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 897.37 906.87
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 63.34 63.94
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.98 25.28
OMR Omani Riyal 715.71 724.21
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.54 76.24
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 320.15 322.95
THB Thai Baht 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search