Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Umair Jaswal opens up on destiny after divorce with Sana Javed, and second marriage

Umair Jaswal Opens Up On Destiny After Divorce With Sana Javed And Second Marriage

LAHORE – Pakistani rockstar Umair Jaswal finally breaks the silence on his divorce with actor Sana Javed and a new start in life.

As fans are waiting for Umair to open up, the Coke Studio singer sheds light on his journey after his divorce from actress Sana Javed, sharing a new chapter in his life. Sana and Umair ended their relationship last year, and they both are married again.

Lately, Umair appeared on a TV show and he shared his new journey after divorce. “I’m really happy. God is incredibly good, and I think the Almighty leads us along specific routes for a reason,” he said, acknowledging the concern he received from fans during difficult times and noted that they are now genuinely pleased for him.

The singer also stressed importance of privacy regarding his new marriage, saying his fans are naturally curious about personal life. I would rather be recognized for my accomplishments than my private life.” He highlighted his respect for his partner’s desire for discretion.

Umair earlier surprised fans by announcing his second marriage on Instagram, months after separating from actress Sana Javed. He shared a wedding photo but did not reveal his new bride’s identity.

Singer Umair Jaswal gets married again

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Latest Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 3 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.15 278.95
EUR Euro 299.90 302.65
GBP UK Pound Sterling 355.55 359.05
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.20
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.35 76.00
AUD Australian Dollar 182.29 184.54
BHD Bahrain Dinar 731.21 739.21
CAD Canadian Dollar 200.60 203.00
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 39.82 40.22
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.36 35.71
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 897.37 906.87
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 63.34 63.94
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.98 25.28
OMR Omani Riyal 715.71 724.21
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.54 76.24
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 320.15 322.95
THB Thai Baht 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search