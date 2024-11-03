Umair Jaswal opens up on destiny after divorce with Sana Javed, and second marriage

LAHORE – Pakistani rockstar Umair Jaswal finally breaks the silence on his divorce with actor Sana Javed and a new start in life.

As fans are waiting for Umair to open up, the Coke Studio singer sheds light on his journey after his divorce from actress Sana Javed, sharing a new chapter in his life. Sana and Umair ended their relationship last year, and they both are married again.

Lately, Umair appeared on a TV show and he shared his new journey after divorce. “I’m really happy. God is incredibly good, and I think the Almighty leads us along specific routes for a reason,” he said, acknowledging the concern he received from fans during difficult times and noted that they are now genuinely pleased for him.

The singer also stressed importance of privacy regarding his new marriage, saying his fans are naturally curious about personal life. I would rather be recognized for my accomplishments than my private life.” He highlighted his respect for his partner’s desire for discretion.

Umair earlier surprised fans by announcing his second marriage on Instagram, months after separating from actress Sana Javed. He shared a wedding photo but did not reveal his new bride’s identity.