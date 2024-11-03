Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan’s Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub set to make mark in first ODI against Australia

MELBOURNE  – Saim Ayub and Muhammad Irfan Khan are set to unleash their A-game in the first ODI against Australia on November 4 at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The maiden game marks new chapter for Green Shirts as they prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The lineup features four changes from their last appearance in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, with Saim and Irfan stepping onto the international stage for the first time.

Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Hasnain are also coming to the squad for outstanding run in Champions One-Day Cup, finishing as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets at an average of 16.17.

Fiery Saim Ayub will open batting alongside Abdullah Shafique, followed by star batter Babar Azam. The middle order includes captain Mohammad Rizwan, Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, and Irfan.

The bowling attack of Men in Green comprises four pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and Hasnain, with Salman Ali Agha providing a spin option.

Pakistan’s Playing XI:

  • Mohammad Rizwan (c)
  • Salman Ali Agha (vc)
  • Abdullah Shafique
  • Saim Ayub
  • Babar Azam
  • Kamran Ghulam
  • Muhammad Irfan Khan
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi
  • Naseem Shah
  • Haris Rauf
  • Mohammad Hasnain

Pakistan Vs Australia ODI Schedule

Date Day Match Venue
November 4 Monday 1st ODI Melbourne
November 8 Friday 2nd ODI Adelaide
November 10 Sunday 3rd ODI Perth
