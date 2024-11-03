Iranian University student arrested for stripping during protest

TEHRAN – Iranian authorities have stringent hijab laws that require women to wear headscarves and dress modestly in public, and in a recent protest a student of Tehran’s Islamic Azad University stripped naked in dissent.

The female student was nabbed after dramatic protest against mandatory hijab regulations, and went viral on social media, showing student stripping in response to harassment from security personnel who confronted her for not wearing a headscarf.

The student reportedly suffered injuries during her arrest, including a head wound that caused significant bleeding. This protest comes amid heightened enforcement of Iran’s dress codes for women.

Some reports claimed the woman to be mentally upset, while social media users of the Islamic nation lamented her bold action, reflecting a growing wave of resistance among Iranian women.