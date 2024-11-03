Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Attack on Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s car in London: Pakistani government orders legal action

In a significant move, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed its High Commission in London to initiate legal action after an attack on the car of former Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his wife. The couple was allegedly harassed and targeted by protesters during a visit to London, where the incident unfolded outside a formal event.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has issued firm instructions to the Ministry to pursue strict measures against those involved. According to ministry sources, legal channels will be used to ensure that the perpetrators face suitable penalties under the law.

The incident occurred as Justice Isa attended a ceremony celebrating his appointment as a bencher at the prestigious Middle Temple. A group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters gathered outside the event, where PTI figures Maleeka Bukhari, Zulfi Bukhari, Azhar Mashwani, and others spoke to the crowd. As Justice Isa and his wife exited, some protesters reportedly attacked their vehicle, with several individuals striking the car in a show of hostility.

In a swift response, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced measures to cancel the passports of those involved. He directed Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to quickly identify the attackers using video footage of the incident. Additional steps include blocking their national ID cards and pursuing formal charges in Pakistan.

Minister Naqvi further stated that the government would submit cases to the federal cabinet for the revocation of the attackers’ citizenship if necessary. Emphasizing that such actions cannot be tolerated, he reiterated that the government would prevent any recurrence of these kinds of incidents.

 

Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global

