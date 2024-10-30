Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

CM Maryam lays foundation stone of Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Lahore

Cm Maryam Lays Foundation Stone Of Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital In Lahore

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has laid the foundation for Pakistan’s largest and first public cancer hospital, where patients will receive free treatment.

The foundation stone ceremony for the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research was held in Lahore. This institute will be Pakistan’s first fully public cancer hospital, providing free treatment for Level 3 and Level 4 cancer patients.

Maryam Nawaz directed that the project be made operational within a year and received a briefing on the 915-bed hospital in Lahore, set to be completed in two phases.

The briefing detailed that the cancer institute will include pediatric oncology, operating theaters, 10 radiation therapy bunkers, an ICU, a 30-bed emergency ward, a waiting area, and a 24-bed accommodation facility for attendants. The main building will also house a bone marrow center, a cancer care clinic, doctors’ residences, and a mosque in the first phase.

The second phase will add a 300-bed building and a parking plaza. The first public cancer hospital will offer radiation therapy, chemotherapy, endoscopy, and other essential facilities.

During the ceremony, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz officially launched the hospital’s construction by placing the first brick, followed by a prayer.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique shared project details, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, and others for their support. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has set a 12-month deadline for the first phase’s completion.

She also announced plans for the province’s first public bone marrow transplant unit and instructed consideration of hotels for attendants in front of the hospital.

Additionally, she announced plans for specialised hospitals in Punjab focusing on blood diseases, pediatrics, organ transplants, and bone marrow.

Maryam Nawaz stated they would attract specialist doctors from abroad by offering benefits, including homes, vehicles, and attractive salaries in Punjab.

She emphasised that every action improving public welfare is her priority, aiming to complete all essential health initiatives within four years, including cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, and dialysis centers in every city. No cancer patient will be denied treatment.

She added that this hospital is a beacon of hope for millions, offering free treatment to patients from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and other provinces.

Maryam Nawaz noted that Punjab has opened its doors to people from other provinces for employment, resources, and healthcare.

She stated that Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital is a project for all of Pakistan, adding, “My beloved mother suffered from cancer and left us; I understand the pain of loss. Cancer treatment is beyond the means of not only the poor but even the wealthy, who exhaust their entire savings.”

She remarked, “If the public is suffering from cancer, what is the purpose of the government’s funds? A welfare state is like a mother who would give everything for her child’s treatment. Even the previous government had funds, yet they didn’t care to build a cancer hospital.”

CM Maryam Nawaz launches Kisan Card in Punjab

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 30 Oct 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.15 278.95
EUR Euro 297.4 300.15
GBP UK Pound Sterling 356.85 360.35
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.6 74.15
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.3 75.95
AUD Australian Dollar 183.75 184.94
BHD Bahrain Dinar 730.7 738.7
CAD Canadian Dollar 199.56 201.96
CNY China Yuan 38.88 39.28
DKK Danish Krone 39.82 40.22
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.36 35.71
INR Indian Rupee 3.34 3.45
JPY Japanese Yen 1.92 1.98
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.87 906.37
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 63.34 63.94
NZD New Zealand Dollar 165.23 167.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.98 25.28
OMR Omani Riyal 715.2 723.7
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.54 76.24
SGD Singapore Dollar 208.64 210.64
SEK Swedish Krona 25.82 26.12
CHF Swiss Franc 317.51 320.31
THB Thai Baht 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search