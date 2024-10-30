CJP Afridi restructures ADR committee, appoints Justice Mansoor Ali Shah as chairman

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Khan Afridi has restructured the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Committee, appointing the most senior judge, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, as the committee’s chairman.

According to a notification issued by the Supreme Court, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, has been appointed as the chairman of the ADR Committee.

The notification further states that other members of the ADR Committee will include Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Shahid Waheed.

A copy of the notification has been sent to all relevant officials by the Supreme Court.