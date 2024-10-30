Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan Army Major and two soldiers martyred, 8 terrorists killed in Bannu operation

BANNU – Eight militants were killed and seven others wounded in an operation by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, while a Pakistan Army major and two soldiers were martyred in a heavy exchange of fire.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an operation in Baka Khel, Bannu, following intelligence reports of militant presence, during which intense gunfire ensued. The forces successfully located the militants’ hideout.

In the firefight, eight militants were killed and seven were injured. Major Atif Khalil, 31, from Sudhnoti, Azad Kashmir, along with Naik Azad Ullah, 36, from Karak, and Lance Naik Ghazanfar Abbas, 35, from Layyah, embraced martyrdom.

ISPR stated that a sanitization operation is ongoing to eliminate any remaining militants in the area, reinforcing the forces’ commitment to eradicating terrorism.

In a separate operation in Zhob’s Sambaza area of Balochistan on October 29-30, security forces acted on intelligence reports, killing one militant and injuring another in an intense exchange. Weapons and ammunition were recovered, and a sanitization operation is ongoing to neutralize further threats.

The Army spokesperson reiterated that the forces, alongside the nation, are dedicated to thwarting any efforts against peace, stability, and development in Balochistan.

