Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Happy Diwali: Pakistani PM offers heartfelt wishes to Hindu citizens on ‘festival of lights’

Happy Diwali Pakistani Pm Offers Heartfelt Wishes To Hindu Citizens On Festival Of Lights

ISLAMABAD—The Hindu community in Pakistan and around the globe is joyfully celebrating Diwali, a festival that signifies the triumph of light over darkness.

Special festivities are being conducted in temples across the country, bringing worshippers together in a spirit of devotion and unity. As part of the celebrations, members of the community are lighting earthen lamps to commemorate the day.

Amid festivities, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended wishes to Hindus in Pakistan. The premier expressed hope that Diwali become a source of peace and happiness for all.

The event typically occurs between October and November, and its exact date varies each year according to the lunar-based Hindu calendar.

Those who are celebrating will bring lighting oil lamps and candles, symbolizing the victory of good over evil. The atmosphere is filled with joy and hope as communities come together to share in the festivities and reflect on the significance of this cherished holiday.

Pakistani stars wish Hindus a happy Diwali

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Open Market Forex Rates – 31 Oct 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD USD 277.25 278.95
EUR EUR 298.3 301.05
GBP GBP 358.5 362
AED AED 75.3 75.95
SAR SAR 73.65 74.2
AUD AUD 181.61 183.86
BHD BHD 730.7 738.7
CAD CAD 200.06 202.46
CNY CNY 38.88 39.28
DKK DKK 39.82 40.22
HKD HKD 35.36 35.71
INR INR 3.34 3.45
JPY JPY 1.92 1.98
KWD KWD 896.76 906.26
MYR MYR 63.34 63.94
NZD NZD 165.23 167.23
NOK NOK 24.98 25.28
OMR OMR 715.2 723.7
QAR QAR 75.54 76.24
SGD SGD 208.64 210.64
SEK SEK 25.82 26.12
CHF CHF 318.86 321.66
THB THB 8.18 8.33
BDT BDT 8.18 8.33

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search