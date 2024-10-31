Happy Diwali: Pakistani PM offers heartfelt wishes to Hindu citizens on ‘festival of lights’

ISLAMABAD—The Hindu community in Pakistan and around the globe is joyfully celebrating Diwali, a festival that signifies the triumph of light over darkness.

Special festivities are being conducted in temples across the country, bringing worshippers together in a spirit of devotion and unity. As part of the celebrations, members of the community are lighting earthen lamps to commemorate the day.

Amid festivities, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended wishes to Hindus in Pakistan. The premier expressed hope that Diwali become a source of peace and happiness for all.

The event typically occurs between October and November, and its exact date varies each year according to the lunar-based Hindu calendar.

Those who are celebrating will bring lighting oil lamps and candles, symbolizing the victory of good over evil. The atmosphere is filled with joy and hope as communities come together to share in the festivities and reflect on the significance of this cherished holiday.