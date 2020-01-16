Asset details: ECP suspends membership of 318 lawmakers including Fawad Ch, Farogh Naseem
SLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday suspended the membership of as many as 318 federal and provincial lawmakers for failing to submit a list of their assets and liabilities by the end of year 2019.
Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Law Minister Farogh Naseem and Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri are among 12 senators and 70 MNAs whose membership of Senate, National Assembly and provincial assemblies has been suspended.
The failure to submit the statement of assets and liabilities is a violation of Section 137 (1) of the Elections Act, 2017 and Rule 137 (1) of the Election Rules, both of which dictate that elected members should submit the documents to the ECP by December 31 of each year.
The election body has suspended the membership of 115 MPAs from Punjab Assembly, 40 from Sindh Assembly, 60 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and 21 from Balochistan Assembly.
