Pakistani stars wish Hindus a happy Diwali
Share
Hindus across the globe are celebrating the festival of Diwali with zeal and zest. Celebrated for five days every year, the festivity included socialising, exchanging gifts and lighting oil lamps or candles to symbolise the victory of light over darkness.
Pakistani Hindus have also celebrated the festival with utmost happiness and enthusiasm. Celebrities and politicians took to social media to wish a happy Diwali to all those celebrating the joyous occasion.
Prime Minister Imran Khan posted his Diwali greetings on Twitter.
Wishing all our Hindu community a happy Diwali.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 4, 2021
Celebrities and members of the fashion and entertainment vicinity also wished the followers a happy occasion.
Osman Khalid Butt, Armeena Khan, designer Deepak Perwani, Umar Sayeed, Fatima Bhutto Shahid Afridi wished everyone a happy Diwali.
Happy Diwali to all those celebrating. ✨— Armeena ???? (@ArmeenaRK) November 3, 2021
Wishing a very happy Diwali to everyone celebrating in Pakistan and around the world!— Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) November 4, 2021
View this post on Instagram
Wishing the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world a very happy Diwali ????. May the festival of lights be the source of peace, love and joy around the world!— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 4, 2021
View this post on Instagram
Happy Diwali to all that are celebrating #HappyDiwali— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 4, 2021
View this post on Instagram
‘Happy Diwali’ – PM, other politicians ... 02:50 PM | 14 Nov, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan and other Pakistani politicians on Saturday greet Hindu citizens on the ...
- 'MILGEM' – Pakistan, Turkey launch construction of state-of-art ...06:05 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Anushka Sharma's romantic birthday post for husband Virat Kohli wins ...05:46 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan has ‘lowest petrol prices among oil-importing countries’05:29 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
-
- U Microfinance Bank signs an agreement with Trellis Housing Finance04:37 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
-
-
- Aamir Liaquat's wife changes last name on Instagram amid divorce ...09:30 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021