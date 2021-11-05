Pakistani stars wish Hindus a happy Diwali
04:58 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
Pakistani stars wish Hindus a happy Diwali
Hindus across the globe are celebrating the festival of Diwali with zeal and zest. Celebrated for five days every year,  the festivity included socialising, exchanging gifts and lighting oil lamps or candles to symbolise the victory of light over darkness.

Pakistani Hindus have also celebrated the festival with utmost happiness and enthusiasm. Celebrities and politicians took to social media to wish a happy Diwali to all those celebrating the joyous occasion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan posted his Diwali greetings on Twitter.

Celebrities and members of the fashion and entertainment vicinity also wished the followers a happy occasion.

Osman Khalid Butt, Armeena Khan, designer Deepak Perwani, Umar Sayeed, Fatima Bhutto Shahid Afridi wished everyone a happy Diwali.

