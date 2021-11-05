Pakistani stars wish Hindus a happy Diwali

Hindus across the globe are celebrating the festival of Diwali with zeal and zest. Celebrated for five days every year, the festivity included socialising, exchanging gifts and lighting oil lamps or candles to symbolise the victory of light over darkness.

Pakistani Hindus have also celebrated the festival with utmost happiness and enthusiasm. Celebrities and politicians took to social media to wish a happy Diwali to all those celebrating the joyous occasion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan posted his Diwali greetings on Twitter.

Wishing all our Hindu community a happy Diwali. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 4, 2021

Celebrities and members of the fashion and entertainment vicinity also wished the followers a happy occasion.

Osman Khalid Butt, Armeena Khan, designer Deepak Perwani, Umar Sayeed, Fatima Bhutto Shahid Afridi wished everyone a happy Diwali.

Happy Diwali to all those celebrating. ✨ — Armeena ???? (@ArmeenaRK) November 3, 2021

Wishing a very happy Diwali to everyone celebrating in Pakistan and around the world! — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) November 4, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepak Perwani (@dperwani)

Wishing the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world a very happy Diwali ????. May the festival of lights be the source of peace, love and joy around the world! — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 4, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Umar Sayeed Couture (@umarsayeedcoutureofficial)

Happy Diwali to all that are celebrating #HappyDiwali — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 4, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Areeba Habib (@imareebahabib)