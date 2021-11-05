Pakistan has ‘lowest petrol prices among oil-importing countries’

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated on Friday that petroleum prices in Pakistan are the cheapest among oil-importing countries as petrol prices hiked to Rs145.82 after the latest surge.

Addressing a public gathering in Attock after laying the foundation stone of a Maternal and Child Hospital, the premier said that the prices are at low level in the country as the government has slashed its taxes and levies on it.

The premier claimed that India was witnessing uproar as petrol price has increased to Rs250 per litre there, adding that the price in Bangladesh stands at Rs200.

He said inflation has become a global phenomenon due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing various issues such as supply shortages, trade closure, lockdowns, reduced buying and selling.

The prime minister said that Ehsaas Roshan Program is being implemented throughout the country under which around 30 percent price subsidy will be provided on flour, pulses and ghee for the poor.

He said that the government was making all efforts to protect people from inflation, which is being witnessed all over the world.

The prime minister's remarks comes as the government increased the petrol prices by Rs8.03 per litre a day after he announced “biggest” relief package for poor people.

This brings the price to a record high of Rs145.82 while High-Speed Diesel price has been increased by Rs8.14 to Rs142.62 per liter.

According to a notification issued by the ministry of finance, the price of kerosene oil has reached Rs116.53 after an increase of Rs6.27. Light Diesel price has also been increased by Rs5.72. It will now be available at Rs114.07 per liter. The new prices will be effective from November 5.

Talking about surge in sugar prices, he said that the rate has suddenly reached Rs140 per kilogramme as three sugar mills in Sindh had been closed.