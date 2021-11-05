Govt increases petrol prices to record high of Rs145.82
Share
ISLAMABAD – The government has increased the petrol prices by Rs8.03 a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan mentioned the surge in fuel prices in a televised address.
This brings the price to a record high of Rs145.82 while High-Speed Diesel price has been increased by Rs8.14 to Rs142.62 per liter.
According to a notification issued by the ministry of finance, the price of kerosene oil has reached Rs116.53 after an increase of Rs6.27. Light Diesel price has also been increased by Rs5.72. It will now be available at Rs114.07 per liter. The new prices will be effective from November 5.
In view of the recent price hike, Prime Minister Imran hinted that fuel prices will be further increased. Quoting rising inflation figures in Europe and the US, the premier said oil prices had risen by 100 percent in the last 3-4 months internationally, while they had increased 33pc in Pakistan.
Petrol price crosses Rs137 per litre as govt ... 08:55 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The government on Saturday increased the price of petrol by Rs 10.49 per litre taking its price to ...
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:26 AM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Pakistan logs 515 new Covid infections, 11 deaths in past 24 hours09:23 AM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Govt increases petrol prices to record high of Rs145.8209:03 AM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 05 November 202108:43 AM | 5 Nov, 2021
- Nepra approves winter incentive package for power consumers11:25 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
- Vicky Kaushal stuns Katrina Kaif with a sweet romantic ‘proposal’01:59 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
- Meera trolled for wearing bold dress at IPPA awards04:22 PM | 4 Nov, 2021
- WATCH: Faysal Quraishi’s car meets with an accident in Dubai11:51 AM | 4 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021