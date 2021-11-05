Pakistan logs 515 new Covid infections, 11 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD − At least 11 people died of the novel disease while 515 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,507 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,275,673.

Pakistan conducted a total of 44,148 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.16 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,229. Around 340 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,224,425.

Statistics 5 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,148

Positive Cases: 515

Positivity %: 1.16%

Deaths : 11

Patients on Critical Care: 1229 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 5, 2021

As of Friday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 22,741.

As many as 471,205 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 440,788 in Punjab, 178,427 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,063 in Islamabad, 33,307 in Balochistan, 34,491 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,392 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,940 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,580 in Sindh, 5,761 in KP, 943 in Islamabad, 741 in Azad Kashmir, 356 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

